Police arrest 22 for allegedly organising sex party in Bauchi

The police in Bauchi State said they had apprehended no fewer than 18 persons, including nine teenagers, for allegedly organising a sex party in Dass town, Dass Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Bauchi on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested following the command’s efforts to crack down on criminal activities across the state.

He said, “In furtherance to our commitment to cracking down on criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, indecent acts and thuggery, the command has made adequate use of intelligence gathering towards continuous maintenance of law and order, and this has continued to yield positive results.

“Based on reliable intelligence that members of a suspected criminal syndicate, Sara Suka, notorious for thuggery, phone-snatching and indecent acts, including sex parties, were terrorising residents of the state, the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, raised a team of detectives led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, who immediately embarked on a round-the-clock operation, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

“Findings revealed that on the day of the arrest around 8pm, the suspect conspired among themselves and organised a party suspected to be a sex party with the attendant series of atrocities within Dass town. The suspects will be profiled and charged.”

He said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included three knives and one machete, among others.

Wakil gave the names of the suspects as Ishaya Adamu (19), Mohammed Lawali (22), Ayuba Adamu (19), Aminu Tago (19), Mubarak Baba (22), Anas Suleiman, alias Dan’arna (16), Yusuf Ahmed (20) and Abba Abdullahi (20).

Others are Suleiman Umar (20), Abdulrashid Ali (17), Aliyu Iliya (15), Idris Suleiman (22), Nuru Sarki (17), Ibrahim Musa (20), Musa Dan’asabe (17), Abdulrashid Anas (18), Salmanu Ibrahim (22) and Kasimu Haladu (26).

The PPRO also said the command had arrested a 25-year-old suspected armed robber, Sadiq Isah, alias Gojirgo, for allegedly killing two people in the Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Darazo Division, carried out the operation that led to the arrest of the suspect.

He said the police received complaints that the suspect had been terrorising citizens of the local government area, adding that there was serious resistance by the suspect to evade arrest, but he was overpowered.

Wakil stated that a suspected ritualist, Abdulkadir Haladu, 19, was arrested at Mararraba in Nasarawa State for mutilating the private parts of a minor.

The PPRO stated, “Sequel to the genital mutilation of a minor by suspected ritualists during a terrifying incident, which occurred in the Jama’are Local Government Area on December 30, 2020, the fleeing suspect, Abdulkadir Wada Haladu, 19, of the Chikamidari area of the Jama’are LGA was arrested at Mararraba in Nasarawa State and he voluntarily confessed to the unfortunate crime.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect’s hideout include two knives, one bottle containing suspected genital organs, which was recovered in the house of the suspected ritualist, as well as three bottles containing native charms.

“One carton containing some native dried leaves tied inside polythene bags, one dried animal skin, two Islamic native blackboards, one calabash and two locally-made disks were also recovered from him.”