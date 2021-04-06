Police arrest anti-Buhari protesters in Kogi

Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, has confirmed the arrest of two persons at the wee hours of yesterday campaigning against President Muhammadu Buhari in Lokoja.

The CP, in a telephone conversation yesterday, told The Guardian that about 2.30a.m., yesterday, men of the command arrested two young men who were painting buildings and pasting ‘Buhari Must Go’ posters. He disclosed that while people enjoy the right to protest, it must be done lawfully without inciting the public.

The young men, he added, could not have been protesting late the night, but that painting of walls and pasting anti-Buhari posters could not be termed as peaceful protest. He said his command was working round the clock to ensure the protection of life and property, warning mischief-makers to stay away from the state.

The Guardian, having been told that some youths invaded Lokoja yesterday, in campaign against President Buhari, went round Lokoja but did not see any painted building or anti-Buhari poster. On enquiry, the CP said his men had removed the posters.

Reacting to the development, the Kogi State Government commended youths of the state for rising to the occasion to crush what it described as the ungodly campaign by some imported and sponsored youths who came to the state to campaign against Buhari.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the youths congregated at Benue State from where they moved to Kogi and began to paint walls and display anti-Buhari posters.

“The Kogi youths, who are ardent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, apprehended the sponsored hoodlums and handed them to law enforcement agents for possible prosecution, for violating the environmental laws of Kogi and disturbing the peace. We are placing it on record that the fanatical following of the President by Kogi people is borne out of our faith in his integrity and quality leadership. Kogi is PMB and PMB is Kogi.

“The Kogi State Government hereby sounds a note of warning to all agents of destabilisation to steer clear of our state in their bid to play divisive, destructive, destabilising and debilitating politics. Kogi is focused on development and commitment to improving the living standard of the people,” he said.

According to him, Buhari is more than a national leader.

“He represents an ideology that protects the poor and the weak, an ideology of transparency and accountability, an ideology of security and stability. These are the unfailing strings that bind us with the President.

“We urge Nigerians of all walks of life to continue to give their unalloyed support to the best President ever in the history of Nigeria,” he added.