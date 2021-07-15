Police arrest more suspects in SuperTV boss murder probe

More suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of late SuperTV boss, Usifo Ataga, Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu has said.

The police chief disclosed this during a press briefing and parade of over a thousand suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

Although he didn’t give details on the number of suspects arrested and their connection to the murder, Odumosu said the case was progressing and the police would never compromise on it.

He reminded the public that the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojokwu, 21, was still a suspect with her rights guaranteed by the constitution, dismissing insinuations that the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.

Odumosu said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”

Ataga, 50, was killed on June 15 at a shortlet apartment where he was spending weekend with his lover, Ojokwu.

Ojokwu who earlier confessed to have stabbed the deceased to death before stealing his belongings, later refuted her statement claiming she returned from an errand to find him lying in a pool of blood.