Police arrest six hoodlums over Lagos attack

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six of the hoodlums who attacked innocent Lagosians and damaged some vehicles along Ondo Street, Ebutte-Meta area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, said at about 9.30pm on Tuesday, the hoodlums trooped out in numbers and started fomenting troubles in the area, but the police, while responding to distress calls from innocent people, chased and arrested some of them.

The suspected hoodlums are: Qudus Oke, 22; Abdullahi Ajose, 25; Kayi Ajayi, 33; Micheal Ben, 27; Godwin Joseph, 25 and Oluwasegun Akinlade, 29.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, as vowing to get Lagos rid of hoodlums, hooliganism, gangsterism, cultism and other social vices.

He said all hands were on deck in the command to resist any act capable of jeopardising security networking of the state and causing pains and agonies to Lagosians during the ember months and beyond.