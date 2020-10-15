Police ban ex-SARS operatives from new SWAT Team

The Nigerian Police Force on Wednesday came out with five important facts about the newly-created Special Weapons and Tactical Team (SWAT), saying no personnel of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) will be part of the new SWAT.

In a series of tweets by the police through the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the police also announced that members of the new outfit will not embark on routine patrols and are barred from searching people’s phones, laptops and other devices.

According to the police in the Tweet entitled: “Important Facts about the newly-created tactical team,” the police highlighted the five facts to include:

No personnel of the defunct SARS will be selected to be part of the new tactical team. Operations of the new tactical team will be strictly intelligence-driven. Members of the new tactical team will by no means embark on routine patrols. Members of the new tactical team are barred from an indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops and other smart devices. Operatives of the new tactical team must be free of any pending disciplinary matter especially those touching on misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights.

The force also added that the mandate of the new team include: