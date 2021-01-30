Police begin search as kidnappers demand N52m for 26 Taraba youths

The Taraba State Police Command has said abductors of the 26 Taraba youths moved them to neighbouring Benue State forest on Friday.

This was just as a relative of one of the victims’ relatives stated that the kidnappers had contacted the families, demanding N52m ransom.

City Round gathered that the 26 Taraba youths were kidnapped on Wednesday along Wukari-Takum road while returning from a wedding in Wukari.

The state police spokesperson, David Misal, confirmed the development to our correspondent on Friday during a telephone interview.

He said, “Yes the victims were kidnapped along Wukari-Takum road. But from the information available to me, the victims have been moved to the neighbouring Benue State. Further enquiries about the victims should be directed to the police public relations officer in Benue State. One thing is certain here, security agencies are working on the issue. But as I said, further enquiries should be directed to the PPRO in Benue State where the victims are currently being held hostage.”

Meanwhile, a family member of one of the victims who spoke on condition of anonymity told our correspondent that the kidnappers had contacted the affected families to demand N2m ransom per victim. Misal also said that the kidnappers had contacted the victims’ families.