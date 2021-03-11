Police begin second phase of retirees’ enrolment in NHIS

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Wednesday said the second phase enrollment of police retirees into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will begin on April 12.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said this in a statement issued in Kaduna.

The command spokesman said all retired police personnel in the state were expected to register.

He explained that the enrolment would run from April 12 to April 15 at the state secretariat of Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria, situated at Kabala Doki Police Divisional Headquarters.

According to him, the exercise was to capture all retired officers and their spouses at no cost.

“This will ensure that they enjoy effective and subsidised health care services covered by Police Health Maintenance Organisation (Police-HMO) irrespective of their rank on retirement.”

He said those to be enrolled should come along with their letter of retirement and Identification Card to the capturing centre irrespective of their state of origin.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, advised all retired officers in the state to take advantage of the opportunity and turn out en masse for the exercise.