Police bust suspected FCT kidnap syndicate, recover AK-47 rifles

The police have arrested five suspected kidnappers allegedly involved in the series of abductions at Kiyi village and other communities in Abuja.

The suspects, according to the FCT Command Public Relations Officer, Maryam Yusuf, were arrested at Kuje and Daki-Biu areas of Abuja between Friday and Sunday during coordinated operations by operatives from Dawaki Division and the Command’s Anti-Kidnap Squad.

Yusuf identified the suspects as Abdullahi Haruna, Haruna Musa, Iliyasu Adamu, Michael Paul and Salisu Abdullahi.

“The suspects, who confessed to be supplying logistics to the kidnap syndicate operating in Kiyi village, were found to be in possession of two AK-47 rifles, one Bajaj motorcycle and 30 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition,’’ the statement titled, ‘Police arrest suspected kidnappers, recover firearms,’ stated.

“The suspects were arrested during coordinated intelligent operations between Friday 26th-Sunday 28th March, 2021 by Police operatives from Dawaki Division and the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad. Effort is underway to arrest other members of the syndicate.”