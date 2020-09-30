Police charge Osun Deputy Chief of Staff with $120,000 fraud

The Office of the Inspector-General of Police has charged the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Abdullahi Binuyo, with fraud involving $120,000.

The case marked CR/975/2020 was filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on September 9, 2020.

It contains four charges of conspiracy, fraud, cheating and forgery.

It was filed on behalf of the IGP by Rimamsomte Ezekiel, a lawyer in the Legal Prosecution Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department at the Force Headquarters.

The prosecution alleged in the case that Binuyo in January 2017 in Abuja “conspired with others who are now at large to dupe one Babatunde Ajala and his company BMA Nigeria Limited.”

It was also alleged that he “forged and signed as Mr Hakeem Thanni, for Ahad International FZC company in an investment agreement with BMA Nigeria Limited and Mr Tunde Ajala.”

It was also alleged “with intention to defraud and under false pretence obtained $120,000 for Tunde Ajala and his company BMA Nigeria Limited.”

The defendant was also alleged to have “cheated Babatunde Ajala and his company BMA Nig. Ltd of $120,000.00”.

The offences were said to be punishable under various provisions of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences and the Penal Code Law.