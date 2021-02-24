Police Commission blames cops for #EndSARS protests

The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, has attributed the #EndSARS protests to the misconduct of officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Smith, a former Inspector-General of Police, decried the level of misconduct in the police force saying his office was always inundated with complaints from Nigerians.

The PSC chairman stated this at a retreat with the IG and his police management team, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Smith’s statement contradicted claims by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed that the October protests were instigated by political and religious leaders.

He also said the demonstrations which were subsequently hijacked by hoodlums leading to widespread violence and looting, were aimed at overthrowing the Federal Government.

But puncturing these claims in his first public comment on the incident, the retired IG said, “We are always having a lot of complaints from the members of the public against police officers. I believe that #EndSARS resulted from serious misconduct of some of our personnel.

“I want to advise that we review the arrangements we are making for investigating such cases. Let’s ensure that investigations are thoroughly conducted and whoever is the police officer that has been indicted will be punished according to the law. If we are doing that, some of the public complaints will go down.”

Smith, who had been at loggerheads with the police leadership on the recruitment of police constables, also admonished IG Mohammed Adamu to work closely with the commission on the recruitment of credible Nigerians into the force.

Smith added that the number of court cases against the police was alarming, stressing that the force may not be able to pay the damages awarded against it.

In his remarks earlier, the IGP noted that the retreat was to bridge the communication gap and engender a better understanding and working relationship between the force and the police service commission.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubukar Malami, SAN, who also spoke at the retreat, harped on the need for a harmonious working relationship among all the agencies of the government.