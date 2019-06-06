Police deny herdsmen siege in Ogun State

The Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday said the state was safe for residents, visitors and investors, adding that nobody could put it under siege.

The command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement noted that although there had been clashes between herdsmen and farmers, the police authorities had resolved them.

The PPRO, who expressed dismay that the Yoruba Council of Elders declared that the South-West was under siege by herdsmen, noted that herdsmen-farmers’ clashes could not put the state under siege.

He said stakeholders’ meetings were being held across the state to identify the challenges posed by herdsmen and their cattle to farmlands, while sanctions were being imposed on those that breached the existing peace.

Oyeyemi said, “The Ogun State Police Command, being an integral part of the South-West, wishes to set the record straight on herdsmen-farmers clashes as it relates to Ogun State.

“The command admits that there had been past incidents of herdsmen-farmers clashes in Ogun State. However, the incidents were few and far between. Also, none was serious enough to have placed the state under siege as they were expeditiously and amicably resolved.

“It is pertinent to note that regular stakeholders’ meetings involving security agencies, traditional rulers, representatives of state and local governments, community leaders, herdsmen and farmers across the state are being periodically held to identify the challenges posed by herdsmen and their cattle to farmlands.

“There are also existing committees comprising representatives of the stakeholders that monitor the activities of herdsmen and farmers and enforce mutually agreed sanctions against acts capable of breaching existing understanding and public peace.

“In several peace meetings held after the incident, the Fulani community, the host community, farmers and herdsmen, have resolved to continue to live together peacefully and also to keep records and monitor the influx of strangers from other neighbouring countries.”

Oyeyemi further stated that the command would continue to monitor the activities of herdsmen in the state to encourage lawful conduct of their legitimate activities and peaceful coexistence with host communities and farmers.

He added that the police would be courageous in taking decisions that would measure up to justice, equity and good conscience.