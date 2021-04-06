Police deploy operatives to boarding schools in Lagos

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has fortified security in and around boarding schools in Lagos State to protect students, staff and their facilities.

The police boss yesterday, in order to build confidence in the principals, students, parents of the schools and officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, had a security meeting and lecture with the principals and stakeholders on redesigning and fortifying security of schools across the state.

According to Lagos State police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, the Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, and the police command deemed it necessary to organise the meeting to review security architecture and improve on the safety of all schools in the state by building confidence in the concerned staff, students, parents and the government “We are intensifying efforts on deploying human and material resources to protect lives and property in the schools.

“The police boss had an interactive session with them and shared some security tips with them so as to propel them into actions on the general security of schools, both private and public, in the state.

“The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, appreciated the command and other participants at the meeting for their time and supports so far on security of schools in the state and encouraged them to put in their best to work with the police and other security agencies to ensure that our schools are safe and fortified against any attacks.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was accompanied to the meeting by all the 14 area commanders in the state, heads of departments and intelligence officers of the command. Others present at the meeting were Chairman Teaching Service Commission, Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, who was represented by Mr Sulaiman Ajayi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Omojola, chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Honourable Wahab Alawiye-King and Tutor General/ Permanent Secretaries from Districts one to six in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore assures all and sundry, especially owners and principals of schools to remain calm as the command has taken necessary steps in deploying its human and material resources, including intelligence gathering, patrols, raids of black spots, sensitisation programmes, town hall meetings, threat analyses, etc to brace up security in and around both private and public schools in the State.

“He also urged parents and guardians to assist in supervising their children and volunteer information to the police and other security agencies as it affects safety of schools in the state.”