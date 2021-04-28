Police dismiss three cops for extorting N153k from LASU student

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate arrest and dismissal of three mobile policemen for extorting a Lagos State University, LASU, student.

The three policemen namely, Inspector Sunday John, Sgt. Jimoh Asimiya, and Sgt. Solomon Adedapo who were alleged to have extorted the sum of of N153,000 from Sheriff Adedigba.

The three were alleged to have forcefully extorted the said amount of money from the complainant while he was traveling from Abeokuta to Lagos.

Having heard about the incident on social media, the Commissioner of Police directed the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba division whose jurisdiction the incident happened to fish out the erring officers with immediate effect.

The three officers were quickly identified and apprehended. The money was recovered from them and returned to the victim, while the officers are currently undergoing departmental orderly room trial where appropriate punishment will be awarded to them.

The CP, therefore, appealed to members of the public not to hesitate to report any officer of the command found doing anything that is not consistent with the law of land.

The commissioner also warned officers and men of the command to desist from any act capable of tarnishing the image of the force, as such would not be condoned.