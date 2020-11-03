Police, DSS worry over rising kidnappings, rape in Bauchi

Security agencies in Bauchi State have lamented the increase in kidnappings, banditry and other crimes in the state particularly on the state borders.

They said this at a town hall meeting on security issues tagged, ‘Engaging the youth and communities,’ held at the Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Complex, Bauchi, on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawan Jimeta, said borders of the state had become porous, vowing that the police and other sister agencies were not resting on their laurels just to ensure that the people in the state were safe.

Jimeta, who said the police command had been working with all segments of the society, added that the command had met with some youth groups to seek ways of promoting peace and tackling incidents of rape, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the state.

“Currently, we have observed the increase in the incidents of kidnappings, especially on our borders with the Falgore forest.

“His Excellency has given us a marching order and very soon, insha allah, it will be a thing of the past,” he stated.

Speaking, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Umar Abdullahi, also acknowledged that the state was experiencing an increase in violent crimes.

He promised that the DSS and other security outfits in the state would continue to do their best in ensuring the peace and security of the people of the state.

He said, “You are aware that Bauchi State is recording an increase in the incidents of kidnappings, banditry, rape, cattle rustling and many other crimes.

“We appeal to all citizens of the state to collaborate with all the security agencies in the state by giving them relevant information to tackle crimes in the society.”