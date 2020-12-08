Police foil Cameroonian, Béninoise attempt to write NIS, NSCDC recruitment tests as 191,000 jostle for 9,460 jobs

Security operatives have arrested a Cameroonian and Benioise for attempting to participate in the recruitment test into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The examination was a platform to choose candidates that would fill 9,460 vacant positions in both NIS and NSCDC.

The foreigners were apprehended on Monday during the screening of candidates at the Computer-Based Centre in Ilupeju,Lagos.

A statement by the Ministry of Interior Spokesman, Mohammed Manga, disclosed that the suspects had been interrogated, profiled and referred to the Assistant Controller-General, Zone A, for further action.

The statement titled, ‘Aregbesola inspects Computer-Based Aptitute Test for recruitment into the NIS’, explained that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, had conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing recruitment test at the CBT Centre, Hollaram Educational Centre, Akure, Ondo State.

It said the minister noted that the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was fully committed to ensuring transparency in the recruitment process of the services under the ministry of interior.

According to him, “Wth the introduction of the computer-based aptitude test, the era of stampede and pandemonium during such exercise has been completely wiped out.”

He stated further that “there is now an assurance of confidence, credibility, equity and integrity in the process on the part of both the examiners and applicants.”

Meanwhile, about 191,000 candidates on Monday sat for the recruitment examination for the NIS and NSCDC conducted nationwide by the JAMB.

The Computer-Based Examination was witnessed by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Yakmut Saleh.

Some of the candidates commended both JAMB and the Board for the hitch-free exercise, as no issue of network problem was recorded during the examination.