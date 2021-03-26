Police hunt party organizer as man kills friend over lover

The Lagos State Police Command has started an investigation into the killing of two friends at a party in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi, Lagos State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police were searching for the party organiser to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the friends.

It was gathered that 35-year-old Segun Afuye went to a naming ceremony with his friend, Sodiq Elewure, on Wednesday.

Afuye was said to have discovered that Elewure was allegedly having an affair with his girlfriend, identified simply as Kafayat.

An argument reportedly ensued between the two friends, as Afuye allegedly stabbed Elewure with a broken bottle in the neck.

The victim died on the spot.

A mob was said to have attacked Afuye and beaten him to a pulp.

A five-second video posted on a social media platform, Instablog9ja, revealed the moments Afuye was lynched by the mob.

A voice could be heard accusing him of hooliganism.

“It is everybody you beat on the street, have you seen yourself? You will be jailed,” the male speaker stated.

The police spokesperson, Adejobi, said policemen attempted to save Afuye, adding that he died in a hospital.

He said, “There was a party yesterday (Wednesday) around the Mafoluku area of Oshodi and the two friends were there. One Segun Afuye stabbed his friend to death and immediately an angry mob lynched him.

“He was critically injured, rescued by the police from the place, but he gave up the ghost in the hospital. Preliminary investigation shows that they were fighting on the issue of girlfriend and that was what led to the hot argument before Afuye stabbed his friend.

“The two of them are dead, but the matter is under investigation. We are looking for the person who arranged the party to know if that was what led to their death or there was more to the story, to curtail any further ugly occurrence.”

Adejobi said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba. – Punch.