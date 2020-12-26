Police IG deploys new DIGs

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of the five newly-promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to oversee the departments of the Force, following the retirement of their former heads.

Sequel to the directive, DIG Usman Baba will now head the Force Criminal Investigations Department, while DIG Ibrahim Lamorde will be in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau.

DIG David Folawiyo will oversee the Department of Information and Communication Technology; DIG Joseph Egbunike will head the Department of Finance and Administration; while DIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed will manage the Department of Training and Development.

According to a statement on Friday by the Force spokesperson, CP Frank Mba, AIG Moses Jitoboh, was redeployed from the Border Patrol section to acting DIG in-charge, the Department of Research and Planning.

The redeployments are with immediate effect.

The statement read, “The IGP, while congratulating the officers, who by this promotion and posting are now members of the Force Management Team, charges them to bring their vast experience and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the departments to enhance the ongoing reforms and repositioning of the Force.”