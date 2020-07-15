Police IG directs Magu’s lawyer to probe panel for bail

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has asked Tosin Ojaomo, the counsel for the embattled former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to direct the request for his client’s bail to the Presidential panel investigating his activities in office.

The IG said the police were not investigating Magu and is accordingly, not being detained by the force but by the panel headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

Adamu said this in a letter dated July 14, 2020, in response to the bail application filed by Ojaomo for the release of his client who had been in police custody since July 6.

The letter with reference CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.489/171 titled, ‘RE: Application for bail,’ was signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

It read, “Your letter OOC/TOL/89A/07/2020 of July 10th, 2020 on the above-underlined subject, refers.

“The Inspector-General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating CP Ibrahim Magu (your client) and he is accordingly, not being detained by the police but by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential panel for appropriate attention.”