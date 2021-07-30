Police IG orders Abba Kyari investigation over alleged Hushpuppi link

The Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an internal review of the allegations made by the United States’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners,” police spokesman, Frank Mba, said in a statement.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly,” Mba said.

United States authorities said on Wednesday that notorious fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly know as Hushpuppi reached out o Kyari to arrest one Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, who participated in a fraud scheme with Hushpuppi and Abdulrahman Imraan Juma, a Kenyan national.

The US authorities alleged that Kyari arrested Vincent and sent pictures to Hushpuppi. Kyari was also alleged to have sent an account number to Hushpuppi for him to pay into.

Kyari, however, insisted did not demand or collect any money from the fraudster.

“Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2 years ago that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family,” Kyari said on Thursday.

“We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life and they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.”