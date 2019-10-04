Police IG unveils new order on use of force, firearms

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has launched the reviewed force order 237, which has to do with the use of force and firearms.

In the revised document, the Nigerian Police would adopt the use of taser and stun guns in place of conventional live bullets for low-risk operations.

Speaking at a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, said the review was informed by the need to maintain the standards of democratic policing hinged on the protection of fundamental human rights.

“It is in furtherance to this that I initiated actions towards the acquisition and deployment of electro-muscular disruption technology-based weaponry, which is commonly known as taser or stun guns for low-risk police operations.

“This is with the intention of addressing public concerns on misuse of firearms by the Police with its attendant consequences on lives and effect on the attainment of our community policing vision”, he said.

He commended the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Swiss Government, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and AIG Austin Iwar (rtd.) among others who collaborated with the Nigeria Police to review the force order.

The IG said the special training programmes were being organised for special units of the police in order to equip them with the right orientation for policing in the 21st century.

“In addition, special trainings are being organised for the special units of the Police, including the police mobile force, special forces, counter-terrorism unit, anti-robbery detachments, anti-kidnapping squads and the criminal investigation operatives.

“This is with the intention of equipping them with the right orientation for policing in the 21st century and to align their operations within the expectations of the law and the citizens”, he said.

He said the review was informed by the need “to situate our vision in this regard to the standards of democratic policing, which is hinged on the protection of fundamental human rights, it is considered expedient that Force Order 237, which defines our Rules of Engagement (RoE) be reviewed, standardised and simplified”.