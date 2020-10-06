Police IG vows to reform NPF, SARS

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) especially as it concerns the activities of the Federal Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Special Tactical Units of the Force.

IGP Adamu made this known during a courtesy call by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the IGP called on the citizens to exercise patience as the reforms in FSARS are still in progress, noting that all the already announced measures aimed at checkmating a future occurrence of extra-judicial activities by some personnel of FSARS and other Tactical Units of the Force will be followed to the latter.

He reiterated that some of the officers who have been found to be unruly and unprofessional in their dealings with the citizens, particularly the youth, have been arrested and are already facing disciplinary actions.

In his remarks, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare commended the IGP for his prompt response in tackling the issues.

Dare also called for stronger collaboration and mutual understanding between the Police and the youth.

According to him, regular town hall meetings at various State Commands which will involve the Police Spokespersons, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and other critical stakeholders to strengthen the synergy between the police and the citizens, especially the youth.