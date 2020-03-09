Police, Ilaro poly, others get 65 radio, TV licences

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and 43 other institutions have licences to run radio stations.

They are among 65 institutions and communities the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) approved new broadcasting licences for.

The breakdown of the approval, according to a statement by the commission, comprises 43 new FM radio, eight campus FM radio, one community FM and 13 free-view digital terrestrial television stations.

Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi; Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro; Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa; Akwa Ibom State University; Ambrose Ali University; Temple Gate Polytechnic; Audi Gusau Polytechnic and Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic got campus FM radio broadcasting licences. The statement said President Muhammad Buhari granted the approval.

The successful companies, institutions and communities were advised to collect their letters of provisional operating licence(s) from the office of the Secretary to the commission