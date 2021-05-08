Police kill 8 gunmen during attempted attack on Imo Police Station

Eight gunmen have been killed in an encounter with the police in the Orlu area of Imo State, security sources confirmed on Friday.

A police source told Channels Television that the hoodlums were on their way to attack Orlu Police Station on Thursday evening.

They were, however, ambushed and killed on Thursday in a joint counter-attack by the military and police operatives.

The security sources confirmed that several stolen vehicles used by the militants in their operation were also recovered. A video of them earlier setting out for the attack has also been released.

The video showed the militants boarding vehicles as they embarked on the twatted operation.

Orlu, the location of the attack is the second-largest city in Southeast Nigeria.

This comes about two weeks after a joint operation comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services killed Commander Ikonso, and six others.

Security sources told Channels Television that Ikonso was killed in the early hours of April 24 with two other members arrested.

Ikonso was also said to be the coordinator of all the operations in the South-East, including the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters on April 5 and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.

Security operatives were said to have stormed Awomamma village, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, where they engaged the gunmen in exchange for fire.

Commander Ikonso, alongside six other gunmen, eventually fell to the superior firepower of the security operatives.

Ikonso is said to have carried out series of violent attacks on security personnel and formations in the South-East and South-South of the country.

The operation is part of deliberate efforts by the police and other security forces to quell the activities of insurgents in Imo State and other states of the southeast and South-South region of the country.

Several sophisticated weapons including six AK-47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different caliber, and charms meant to ward off bullets were recovered from the gunmen.