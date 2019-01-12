Police move Melaye to DSS hospital

Senator Dino Melaye has been moved from the Police Clinic in Area 1, Garki in Abuja to one of the government’s medical facilities.

He has been under custody under a 14 day detention warrant obtained from the FCT High court by the police on 9 January.

Masked persons suspected to be policemen have reportedly stormed the Police Clinic in Garki, Abuja, whisking away embattled Senator.

Police confirmed that the senator who has spent some days in police hospital was on Friday moved to government hospital.

The full statement issued by Mr. Jimoh Moshood, Force PRO is hereunder reproduced.

“Senator Dino Melaye under investigation and currently in Police custody on a fourteen (14) day remand warrant obtained from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on 9th January, 2019, for the offence of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs attacked Police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State, has been taken to another Government hospital for further medical attention.