Police officers flee as thugs attack RRS vehicles in Lagos

Thugs at the Yaba area of Lagos State on Monday attacked vehicles belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Nineteen police officers were said to have been injured policemen after the attack at Adekunle in Yaba.

Trending videos that made the rounds earlier on showed the thugs pelting the officers with stones, forcing the RRS operatives to abandon their truck and vans and scamper to safety.

There were claims that the hoodlums went on to attack the police station within the area but those claims were never substantiated.

The attack on the RRS official came a few hours before hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Edo State and used it as a medium through which they unleashed an attack on a maximum prison, freeing many inmates.

The hoodlums exchanged fire with security operatives at the Maximum prison in Benin City, leaving many wounded.