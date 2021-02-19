Police operate in fear as herdsmen kill seven in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly killed seven persons, including farmers at Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba Camp in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

The Police Publice Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident and said all efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators.

According to Mrs Janet Ighodaro, an indigene of the area, the residents were caught unawares by the blood-thirsty herdsmen.

She said, “The suspected herdsmen took over the popularly know Yoruba camp located in Ovia North-East as a base to launch attack into various communities in our state.

“Four of the victims were returning from their farm when they were shot and killed on the spot. I was lucky to escape and I am currently in Benin where I am putting up with family members.”

She lamented that the gruesome attack on the camps and communities was reported to the police, adding that security presence in the locality was zero.

Ighodaro stressed that the policemen, who came to the area on Thursday after the dastardly act, only stopped at Okokhua community.

She added that the policemen insisted that they would not to go further, but instructed the affected communities to bring the dead bodies to them at Okokhuo.

Nwabuzor confirmed the incident and promised that the criminals would be arrested and brought to justice.

He said, “The DPO and his operatives visited the crime site and evacuated the bodies while moves are on to ensure that the place is calm and lives return to normalcy.”