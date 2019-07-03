Police place total ban on public procession in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has announced a total ban on any form of public procession in the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tyopev Terna, the police on Tuesday stated that the ban became necessary following credible intelligence reports that “some misguided elements” were planning to destroy the relative peace in the state under the guise of procession to achieve their “evil intentions.”

Though, the command did not give further details, Daily Trust gathered that the ban was not unconnected with ongoing mobilisation by certain groups in the state to stage protests over the Federal Government’s Ruga settlement project, which Plateau State had agreed to key in.

However, the command appealed to residents of the state to apply and sort its permission for security coverage in all similar outings while also enjoining all law abiding residents in the state to go about their lawful business.