Police probe army killing of Germany-based Nigerian in Owerri

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Abutu Yaro, has ordered a probe into the extra-judicial killing by soldiers of Oguchi Unachukwu, a Germany-based Nigerian.

Unachukwu was shot dead on 31 May near Sam Mbakwe Airport during a stop and search, as he was rushing to catch a flight back to his Nuremburg base in Germany.

He was killed in the presence of his wife and two children by the soldiers.

The police commissioner, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman SP Bala Elkana, said that he would stop at nothing to unravel the killing.

“On May 31, 2021 at about 0804 hours, the deceased person was alleged to have been shot by some military personnel.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the personnel flagged down the vehicle of the deceased and told the driver to park for a search but the driver, who at first slowed down, suddenly took off.

“Suspicious of the mission of the occupants of the vehicle, the military personnel made effort to demobilise the vehicle and when the vehicle eventually came stopped, the operatives told the occupants to come out.

“It was at this point that a female passenger in the car mentioned that the man driving the vehicle was her husband and that he was in a haste to catch a flight.

“He was, however, rushed to hospital by the Air Force team for medical attention where the doctors on duty made frantic efforts to stabilised him, but he later died.

“Imo Police command has begun investigation into the case, the commissioner called for calm and assured family and friends of the deceased person that no stone will be left unturned in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the death