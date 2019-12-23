Police promote 623 senior officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 623 senior police officers to their next ranks, including 40 deputy commissioners of police who were elevated to commissioners of police.

Also promoted to their next ranks were 98 assistant commissioners who were promoted to DCPs while 150 chief superintendents were promoted assistant commissioners.

A statement by the commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja on Sunday, disclosed that 335 superintendents also had their promotions approved to the next rank of chief superintendents.

“The promotions were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service,” it stated.

It said the promotions were one of the highpoints of the 7th plenary meeting of the commission presided over by the commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police, in Abuja on Friday and Saturday.

The new CPs include Olatunji Akingbola; Gbenga Sadiku: Ayim Egong; Bankole Abiodun; Ayinde Mufutau; Kamaldeen Okunlola; Atere Christopher; Amiengheme Andrew and Younous Mohammed.

Some of the new DCPs are Mohammed Dalijan; Dan Shawulu; Clement Robert; Amaechi Okwudili; and Idowu Owohunwa.

The statement read, “Chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith, charged the beneficiaries to rededicate themselves to greater commitment to national development by upholding the ethics and rules of the force.”

Smith promised that the PSC would continue to ensure that deserving police officers were promoted as and when due.