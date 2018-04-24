Police rearrest Dino Melaye, moves senator to SARS HQ

Reports coming in say that Sen. Dino Melaye whose residence was besieged on Monday by security agents has been arrested early Tuesday.

Melaye was said to have been moved to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Headquarters, Guzape, Abuja.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had on Monday confirmed the arrest of Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning.

Spokesman of the Service, Mr Sunday James, disclosed that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi West, announced the arrest on his Twitter handle at 7:32 a.m.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in,” he tweeted.

The police recently declared Melaye wanted after he was accused of supplying arms to some murder suspects, who allegedly implicated him.

Melaye denies the allegations, which he describes as politically motivated.

The senator was later freed at the airport but was trailed to his Maitama residence by the police.

The police have yet to confirm Melaye’s arrest.