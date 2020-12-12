Police recover stolen Ogun Assembly mace in Lagos

Policemen attached to the Trade Fair Division, Lagos State, have intercepted s stolen mace belonging to the Ogun State House of Assembly from some commuters.

The maze was reportedly recovered on Friday in the Abule-Ado area of the state around 8.30am after someone in a Toyota Siena Space Wagon threw it into the bush

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Friday that some people had alerted the police that an object was hurriedly disposed of from a speeding vehicle.

He said the object was recovered by the police and was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly mace.

Adejobi stated, “The mace had been allegedly stolen from the House of Assembly complex, Ogun State, recently. It has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State Criminal Investigation Department, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State.”