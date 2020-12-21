Police Service Commission dismisses four cops for misconduct, demotes two

The Police Service Commission (PSC) at the weekend dismissed four senior police officers over cases of misconduct and acts unbecoming of public officers.

The commission also reduced in ranks two other officers while also handing punishments of severe reprimand to four others.

A statement issued by the commission said the decision was taken at its 10th plenary meeting presided over by the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

The statement said a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), was dismissed for “discreditable conduct, dishonesty and act unbecoming of a public officer”.

It said a Superintendent of Police (SP) was also dismissed for conspiring with four others to vandalise a transformer and stealing. The commission also directed that the officer should be prosecuted.

The two other dismissed officers are a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The DSP was said to have led a team that intercepted three Mercedes Benz trucks conveying about 300,000 live cartridges believed to have been smuggled across the border from the Benin Republic into Nigeria.

The statement said: “The team was said to have impounded the trucks at the base for three days but made no entries nor a situation report of the arrest relayed”.

“The DSP rather raised a fake letter purporting to escort the vehicles and suspects to Federal SARS Lagos with the dubious intention of ensuring their unlawful release. Luck however ran out of the team when they were intercepted at a military checkpoint where soldiers on duty insisted on verifying the contents of the trucks.

“The DSP and his team were said to have abandoned the trucks and fled. The ASP was dismissed for misappropriation, action prejudicial to the security of the state, sabotage, dishonesty and act unbecoming of a public officer”.

The commission also treated several appeals and petitions.