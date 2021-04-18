Police Service Commission seeks revamp of Enugu Detective College

The Commissioner representing the Southeast in the Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, has expressed optimism that the Police Detective College in Enugu will soon be revamped.

The assurance followed the plea made by Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith for the revival of the detective college, Enugu, while playing host to the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali in Abuja.

Nnamani expressed regret that the college had become a haven for rodents as the structures and facilities were decayed and abandoned. He urged Southeast youths to take advantage of the forthcoming recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force, saying the exercise would mark the beginning of a deliberate move to stop marginalization of the zone in the hierarchy of the Force.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently approved a yearly intake of 10,000 Nigerian youths into the Police force to address inadequate manpower and also help checkmate the escalating security challenges in the country. The exercise ran into troubled waters in 2019 when the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disagreed with the Commission on the modalities for the recruitment, which resulted to litigation.