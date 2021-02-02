Police summon hotelier over CCTV cameras in rooms

The Ogun State Police Command said it had commenced investigation into the alleged invasion of privacy of guests at the Pavillion Hotel, Ayepe, in the Odogbolu area of the state.

The development followed public outcry against the hotel after an online video showed guests lamenting the discovery of closed-circuit television cameras in their rooms.

In the trending video, a guest was seen removing a camera that was planted in an air conditioner in one of the rooms.

The guest said, “This is a room in the hotel we are sleeping in in Ayepe; we just found out that there is a camera installed in every room. These are the four we removed from other rooms; this is the fifth room and we just found out that there is a camera inside.

“The cameras have recorded my brother’s and mother’s nakedness. Imagine, you are putting cameras in our rooms, infringing on people’s privacy, seeing people’s nakedness.”

Nigerians, while condemning the action of the hotel management, called on the police to probe the allegation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The owner of the hotel stays in Lagos and the Divisional Police Officer in Odogbolu has invited him. We are expecting him to come and state his reasons for doing so.”