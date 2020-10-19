Police SWAT team begins training today

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, said his new Special Weapons and Tactical(SWAT) team will begin training on Monday, ignoring the din of protests across the country and hashtags of #EndSARS and #EndSWAT in cyber space.

Adamu made the announcement in a statement by deputy commissioner of police, Frank Mba Sunday.

Adamu said the new Police Tactical Team will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.

In pursuant of the objectives, he said the NPF is partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other Development Partners for the training of the team.

The training will hold at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

The IGP reiterated that no personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be a member the new Tactical Team.

He notes that the officers selected for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven (7) years working experience with clean service records.

According to him, the SWAT recruits have no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.

“The selected officers shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged”, the IGP said.

“The ICRC, an independent International human rights and humanitarian support organization with over 71years experience in humanitarian services and institutional support and development, will provide resource persons and materials to handle the human rights components of the training programme.

“Specifically, they will handle topics touching on humanitarian laws, police conduct in conflict situation, human rights standard especially in the use of force and firearms, arrest and detention amongst others.

“Other areas of the training program will include modern-day police ethics and values, Intelligence-led policing, Operation planning/Tactical decision making processes, Hostage rescue tactics and operation, weapon handling, first aid/basic life saving skills, stress/fear management, police-citizens relations and emotional intelligence etc.

“The training modules will be handled by other carefully selected development partners, security experts as well as veterans from the civil society and human rights community.

“The IGP charges the training coordinators to ensure a diligent and timely delivery of the Tactical Team.

“He observes that the necessity for the immediate establishment of a new Tactical Team is in view of the need to fill voids created by the dissolution of the defunct SARS particularly during the “EMBER Month” traditionally characterised with upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

“The IGP therefore seeks the cooperation of the citizens in the ongoing development drive for a new and reformed Nigeria Police Force.

“He enjoins them to be patient and to believe in the reform processes which are all directed at ensuring the security, safety and rights of all”, said deputy commissioner of police, Frank Mba. – The News.