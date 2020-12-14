Politics causing disunity among my kinsmen, says Deputy Senate President

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has lamented that political party affiliations are causing disunity and lack of harmony among his kinsman.

He has therefore, called on the Urhobo people within and outside the country, to promote unity and cohesion at all times.

Omo-Agege, according to a statement by his Media adviser, Yomi Odunuga, on Sunday, said this at the Urhobo Progress Union Ireland International Webinar.

The event was part of activities to mark the Urhobo Day celebration on Sunday.

The senator lamented that politics had caused serious divisions within the Union in recent times.

He said, “It is unfortunate that at critical moments, when we are expected to show unity and cohesion, we dissipate energy on selfish and opportunistic pursuits.

“This way, our ranks get depleted and we are exposed to assault from rivals and adversaries. A fall out of this, is the tendency to display deceitfulness and sabotage.

“I am particularly worried that politics has in recent time caused serious divisions within the Urhobo Progress Union. It is expedient to be reminded of the great sacrifices and contributions some of our past and present sons and daughters have made to bring all of us to where we are today as a people.”