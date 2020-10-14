Polytechnics can’t meet COVID-19 protocols for resumption, says ASUP

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) met on Tuesday in a fresh bid to avert a planned nationwide strike by the lecturers.

ASUP had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement the polytechnics NEEDS assessment, as well as correct the challenges of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System.

The delegation of ASUP led by its President, Anderson Ezeibe, noted that while the Federal Government had directed that schools should reopen, the polytechnics could not mmet COVID-19 protocols for resumption.

He said, “Beyond the sentiments of announcing that all institutions resume, the polytechnics lacked support to enforce resumption protocols.”

He also said polytechnic lecturers regretted rushing to enroll on the IPPIS, because the system had been characterised with omission of staff members’ names and non-remittance of check-off dues, among others.

He said, “Recall that we had issued a 15-day ultimatum in respect of some pertinent demands before the COVID-19 outbreak; being Nigerians, we had to encourage our members to endure. Be that as it may, with the gradual reopening of economic activities, it is pertinent we bring up these issues again.”

Responding, the minister said the union’s demands would be looked into.