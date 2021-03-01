Pope Francis condemns kidnap of 317 schoolgirls in Zamfara

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the kidnap of 317 schoolgirls from Jangebe Girls Secondary School, Zamfara State, North Central Nigeria.

Suspected bandits stormed the school two days ago and kidnapped the students.

Reacting to the development, Pope Francis said he joined the Bishops of Nigeria to condemn the kidnap of the girls by bandits.

He said he was praying for the release of the girls as soon as possible, saying his heart is knit with their families.

In his words: “I join my voice to that of the Bishops of Nigeria to condemn the vile kidnapping of the 317 girls, taken away from their school in Jangebe.

“I am praying for these girls so they might return home soon. I am near to their families.” – Agency report.