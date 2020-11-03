Port Harcourt DisCo implements new electricity tariff

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) on Tuesday commenced the implementation of the new electricity tariff regime earlier suspended by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had suspended the initial take-off of the new tariff following the outcry that greeted its earlier launch on Sept. 1.

Mrs Chioma Aninwe, an official in the Corporate Communications Unit of PHED announced the launch of the new tariff regime in a statement in Port Harcourt.

“PHED notifies its customers and members of the public in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states that it has commenced the implementation of the revised service-based tariff.

“PHED implemented the revised service-based tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) which took effect from Nov. 1.

“The revision stems from the consultative review meetings held among the Federal Government, labour unions and other stakeholders, following concerns raised by customers on the MYTO 2020 SRT tariffs.

“Due to concerns by customers, the tariff which was earlier implemented on Sept. 1 was later suspended on Sept. 28,” Aninwe said.

She explained that the new tariff classification was based strictly on service parameters, including quality of service measured by the average availability of power supply in a month.

Others are interruptions, frequency and duration of electricity supply as well as voltage levels that are not limited to infrastructural investments.

Aninwe also disclosed that PHED had decided to maintain the already categorised billing system that is structured on five bands on hours of availability of power supply.

“To this end, customers on Band A category on a minimum of 20 hours power supply per day are expected to pay N53.02 per kilowatt.

“Category B with a minimum of 16 hours power daily supply will now pay 52.59 per kilowatt, while Band C customers on minimum 12 hours power supply daily will pay 46.15 per kilowatt.

“In addition, customers on Band D and E categories receiving a minimum of eight and four hours power supply per day respectively will maintain the old tariff structure.

“Consequently, Pre-paid metered customers on Band A to C and Post-paid metered customers’ bill for November billing cycle in their band categories will charge the new tariff from Nov. 1,” Aninwe said.

Aninwe appealed to customers in the PHED coverage states to ensure prompt payment of their electricity bill to enable the company to expand its networks.