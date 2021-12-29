Power play costs salaries of 164 Bayelsa school teachers

The power play between officials of the Ministry of Education and the Post-Primary School Board (PPSB) has cost 164 secondary school teachers their November and December salaries.

According to investigations, the teachers affected were those recently transferred from the eight local government councils to the primary school board.

Also affected were civil servants transferred from the various ministries to the Ministry of Education because they had education-related degrees.

Findings indicated that though the Oracle Verification which was ordered by the state government to verify the status of the teachers was completed, senior officials of the Ministry and the Board expected to sign the payment voucher refused over the power tussle.

A top ministry official said lack of access to the payment voucher by officials of the board has delayed the signing.

Some of the affected teachers speaking on condition of anonymity fingered topmost officials of the Ministry and the Board in the salary dilemma that has befallen them.

The affected teachers were lamenting their fate called Governor Douye Diri to intervene in order to ensure they are paid.

‘We were once again subjected to biometric capturing at the Due Process Unit and when we went to ask the Chairman of the Post-Primary Schools Board, we were told it was the State Treasury that has refused to pay our salaries. We called the cell phone of the Chairman, Post-Primary schools Board but the line rang out three times. We are making efforts to reach the Accountant General of the State. The phone number is not connecting. The governor should please come to our aid.’