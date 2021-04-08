Premier League nominates Iheanacho for PFA Fans’ Player award

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of The Month award for March.

Following a superb strike during the 1-1 draw at Burnley, the Nigeria international added another to his tally in a 2-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, before netting a first Foxes hat-trick in a 5-0 success over Sheffield United at King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho then made it seven goals in four games in all competitions with a brace in a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, which secured Leicester’s place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1982.

The 24-year-old forward is nominated alongside Luke Shaw (Man United), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Riyad Mahrez (Man City).

The Nigeria international last week won the Premier League Player of The Month award for March. – AFP.