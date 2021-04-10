Premiership teams mourn Prince Philip

English Premier League teams have mourned Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth.

The duke died on Friday at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle according to a statement from the palace.

Manchester City in a tweet condoled with the royal family after the sad news.

Manchester United also in a tweet said they were saddened by the passing of the Duke and sympathised with the queen and royal family.

London Club West Ham United in a statement said the club has been left saddened and condoled with Queen Elizabeth II.

Chelsea football club also expressed sadness over the Dukes passing and condoled with the queen.

Stoke City, Newcastle, Bournemouth among others have also paid tribute to Prince Philip after his death.

The players are expected to wear black arm band on Saturday, in memory of the late Duke.

