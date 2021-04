President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as the acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday.

Baba is taking over from Mohammed Adamu, whose tenure Buhari extended for three months on February 4.

He has only spent about two months out of the three-month extension.

