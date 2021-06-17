Pres. Buhari arrives Maiduguri for official visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri for a one day official visit.

The president, whose visit is to assess security situation in the North East, will address troops at Maimalari Cantonment, and also inaugurates some completed Federal and State Government projects.

Some of the projects to be inaugurated include the 4,000 housing units for displaced persons out of the 10,000 units being constructed by the Federal Government in Borno and the Senate building of Borno State University, Maiduguri.

Others are the Borno State Vocational Enterprising Institute, Muna, Government Day Technical Secondary School, Njimtilo, Dr Babagana Wakilbe Memorial School, Abbaganaram Maternal Healthcare Centre and the Jiddari-Polo road and drainage.

Although movement was restricted in some areas of Maiduguri for security reason, people still came out in large number to welcome the president.