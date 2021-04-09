Pres. Buhari currently resting in London, says Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is currently taking “a short rest” in London, United Kingdom.

According to a statement on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President disclosed this in a letter he wrote to the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari writes Jordan’s King Abdullah, conveys good wishes and solidarity’.

Recall that the Presidency had earlier issued a statement that Buhari will be undergoing what it called routine medical check-up in London.

In the Thursday’s statement, Shehu quoted Buhari as saying that he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem in the royal family but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had been resolved amicably.

The presidential aide quoted Buhari’s letter thus, “While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”