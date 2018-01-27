Pres. Buhari launches Africa’s graft war

President Muhammadu Buhari will, Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, flag off the African-wide war against corruption, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said.

Addressing journalists in Addis Ababa late Friday night after Buhari arrived for the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, Shehu said the president would set the tone and unveil the continent’s anti-graft war logo.

The presidential spokesman said Buhari was well-prepared for the AU summit themed “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

“The theme for this year’s summit is essentially on corruption. The AU has chosen the theme of winning the fight against corruption as a sustainable launch pad for Africa for African transformation. So, it is important for President Muhammadu Buhari that he has been chosen as the champion for this theme.

“What that tells you is that the whole continent is looking at the good work that our president is doing, pushing back and fighting corruption effectively. And the rest of the continent will say, let’s look at what Nigeria is doing and wants to share the Nigerian experience.

“The president has come well prepared. He has the role of flagging off the continent’s wide war against corruption. So, he is going to set the tone and as well unveil the logo. So, it is big theme for our country,” Shehu said.

He said Buhari would also engage in bilateral talks on other issues of continental significance such as single air transportation system, free movement, free trade, climate change, security, Lake Chad and the Sahel crisis as well as “all of these acts of terror flowing from Libya, Somalia, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo.”

“So, they (African leaders) have their plates full and it is going to be deeply and highly engaging for them. We are looking forward to, perhaps, one of the busiest summits ever in the African Union,” Shehu added.