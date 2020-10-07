Pres. Buhari presents Budget 2021 Thursday

October 7, 2020 0

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow present the 2021 Appropriations Bill to a Joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly.

Buhari’s letter of request was read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in Abuja.

The letter reads: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

FG orders probe of N2.6bn diverted school feeding fund

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) that the N2.67bn meal subsidy for 104 unity schools, was allegedly found in