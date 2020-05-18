Pres. Buhari readies to address nation today

President, Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Monday to give an update on the coronavirus and the gradual easing of the lockdown.

Aliyu Sani, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this on Sunday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He said the president would in the broadcast announce to Nigerians whether or not the country would go ahead with the second phase of the easing of the lockdown.

Since the gradual easing of the lockdown kicked off on May 4, Nigeria has recorded sharp rise in cases of Coronavirus.

Nigerians, in the quest to make ends meet, did not observe social distancing, as the banks were filled to the brim, coupled with crowded bus stops.