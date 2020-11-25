Pres. Buhari requests Senate to confirm INEC Chairman for second term

The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, by for a second term in office as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The request was contained in a letter dated 21st October, 2020, and read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads, “In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission for a second and final term.

“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the reappointment of the nominee, please accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate said it had yet to take a position Yakubu.

A leader of the caucus, who spoke with our correspondent on conditions of anonymity on the issue, on Tuesday, however, said members of the opposition party would ask appropriate questions during his screening.

He said, “There has been no formal resolution or decision of the caucus regarding his case yet.

“Usually, we meet as a caucus to take a position on issues like that. When the matter comes to the floor, we will ask appropriate questions,” he said.

Another PDP lawmaker from the South-South geopolitical zone, who also spoke off record, said Yakubu have a strong case to answer when he comes for screening.

Also on Tuesday, the President in a separate letter, requested the upper chamber to confirm Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru as National Commissioner representing the North-West in INEC.