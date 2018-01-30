Pres. Buhari returns from Addis Ababa

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, returned to Abuja after a successful outing at the 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he was conferred as the anti-corruption Champion.

The President’s aircraft landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi International Airport Abuja at about 2.20p.m.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, Inspector-General of Police Idris Ibrahim, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Musa Bello, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr Ahmed Abubakar and other presidential aides were at the airport to welcome the President.

President Buhari had on Jan. 27 started his four-day engagement in Addis Ababa when he joined 14 other members of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to discuss conflict and crisis situations across the continent.